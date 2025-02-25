Jarvis’ home managerial debut sees Chesterfield Ladies get back to winning ways

Chesterfield Ladies entering the pitch

Chesterfield Ladies put on a superb display of football in a comfortable 3-0 victory over Anstey Nomads.

The return of Nic Stokes between the sticks was a welcome but surprising one, as she suffered a serious injury against SJR Worksop in November that caused a goalkeeping crisis at the club.

The conditions in Staveley were extreme, as the wind whipped around the ground and the rain created a slick playing surface.

Anstey Nomads were being pressed almost immediately by the high attacking line of Imogen Fowler, Romy Sheppard, and Jordan Atkin.

Chesterfield Ladies squad

At the other end of the pitch, Anstey’s Rhea Patel caused some issues in the first quarter, which kept Blues centre-half Sasha Brassington occupied.

The opener came inside 20 minutes as a thunder strike from Millie Standen just inside the penalty area cut through the downpour.

Jarvis’ side continued to pile on the pressure down the left flank, through the ever-dangerous Fowler.

After a long dribble with the ball, cutting inside towards the penalty area, Fowler struck the ball hard and low into the bottom-left corner of the goal to give the home side a two-goal lead.

Pete Jarvis in the Chesterfield Ladies dugout

The second half was a far more lethargic affair, as both sides battled against the elements more than one another.

A severe injury to Anstey Nomad’s Eleanor Towers caused a lengthy stoppage in the 61st minute, which led to a significant period of extra time.

The story of the half for both sides was the continuous substituting made by both managers to keep their game fresh in the biting cold.

Jordan Atkin compounded Ladies’ utterly dominant performance with a goal in the 92nd minute, poking the ball home from a corner that wasn’t cleared in time.

The victory puts Pete Jarvis’ side top of the league, level on points with Sheffield FC Women in what’s turning out to be a highly competitive campaign.