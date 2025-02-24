It's business as usual for Rowsley Rockets in Matlock Table Tennis League

Defending champions Rowsley Rockets enjoyed a big win.

Rowsley Rockets, last year's table tennis champions, entertained high flyers Old King and the Coles in a predicted close match at the Rowsley Amphitheater in front of a capacity crowd

Rockets were on fine form with a strong lineup. They are starting to pick up form and were going to push Old King despite being several places below them in the league. As it turned out big hitter Phil Raistrick of Rockets was the pivotal player winning all his three games in fine style although pushed all the way by each Old King players. Ably assisted by Keith Bradshaw (3) and Winston Sencer (1), Rowsley Rockets ran out 8-2 winners. Player of the match was Phil Raistrick.If this form can be continued Rowsley look a good bet to reclaim the title. Rowsley are in sixth place on 37 points, six points behind second place with two games in hand.

The Ecobats travelled to Heage to what is often said to be the best venue for a match. A great game played in high spirts by all saw a fair 5-5 draw.

League leaders Cromford TTC were looking to extend their lead at the top of division one and fielded a strong team to maximise their chances. Roving reporter and table tennis age Tony Gregory gave his rundown on the nights events.Cromford entertained Tideswell at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams and although winning 10 -0 the result belies the closeness of the rallies.

Mark Briddon was man of the match with every rally lasting 20 shots until his defence pulled him through. Dave Molyneux did lose one game to Chris Brothwell but generally the spin attacks of Dave and Tony Gregory pulled through although Stuart Bradstock with his left hand forehand was the best player for Tideswell. The match was played in good spirit and proved to be entertaining and a good advert for the Matlock league.

Match of the week was a gripping encounter between title favourites Whitworth Wonders and surprise package Yakuza. The match was played at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams with both sides keen to make an impact on Cromfords TTC gradual pulling away at the top of the league.

Wonders Mike Bradbury played Yakuzas John Davies in the first game and although the match went Wonders way the match was a lesson in technical play and strategy. Game 2 saw Matlock singles champion Geoff Gill play Yakuzas Dave Kelly. In a thrilling match Geoff raced into a 2-0 lead before Dave Kelly inexorably pulled the game back to win the match in the fifth set. Great table tennis.

The match continued in this vein and by the start of game nine the score was 4-4. Game 9 saw Geoff Gill overcome a resilient John Davies before Wonders clinched the doubles to win the match 6-4.Mike Bradbury was player of the match and Wonders took another 3 points towards their bid for the championship. They lie 8 points behind Cromford with a game in hand and still have Cromford to play. Should be a cracking game.

In Division 2 the table-topping Tigers welcomed a strong Crich 2 team to Tideswell on a cold, wet and windy night. Luke with his very fast direct counter play put the three Tigers under tremendous pressure all evening and was a little unlucky to pick up only one point. Paul battled bravely with his slightly unconventional backhand but the Tigers were too strong.

Phil came into the Crich 2 team to make up the numbers. Phil's tricky serves and powerful drives deservedly won him two points and together with Luke made short work of the doubles, however due to the 50% rule when playing for other teams, his scores didn't count. For the Tigers, Andrew scored a great win against Phil. Matthew again came in as our super sub and did the Tigers proud, picking up two points including a very close match with Luke, battling from two games down and deuce to win three-two. For his efforts Matthew picked up the player of the match.