Impressive new £45,000 clubhouse opened at Derbyshire Dales tennis club

Aspiring tennis aces in Ashbourne can now benefit from a sparkling new £45,000 clubhouse - following its official opening at the weekend.
By Andrew Wakefield
Published 29th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 12:13 BST
Lady Philippa Walker-Okeover cuts the riddon to formally open the clubhouse. Picture: Three Six Seven Nine PhotographyLady Philippa Walker-Okeover cuts the riddon to formally open the clubhouse. Picture: Three Six Seven Nine Photography
Ashbourne Tennis Club (ATC) has invested in the impressive facility in a bid to help attract more members to the popular club situated adjacent to Peak Gateway in the town.

And during a ceremony on Sunday the ribbon was cut on the new sporting HQ - with guests eager to inspect its enticing modern interior.

Andy Bailey, who is chairman of ATC, said: "We're delighted to provide this wonderful new clubhouse for our members to enjoy.

Lady Philippa Walker-Okeover cuts the ribbon to formally open the new clubhouse. Picture: Three Six Seven Nine Photography.Lady Philippa Walker-Okeover cuts the ribbon to formally open the new clubhouse. Picture: Three Six Seven Nine Photography.
"We believe it's something that we can all be proud of and is a real statement that Ashbourne tennis is on the up.

"We will be using it to help support regular events, matches and coaching sessions. Members can use it at their leisure as a fantastic space to relax, view matches or simply refresh with a hot drink."

With a changing room; large bi-fold doors which concertina back to provide cross court viewing of matches; modern lighting; a kitchen area and seating the new clubhouse is the latest chapter in a recent upswing for the club.

In 2013 ATC put itself firmly on the map with a move from Ashbourne rec when three new courts were opened and a smaller wooden clubhouse built.

Tennis club chairman Andy Bailey, Lady Philippa Walker-Okeover (who opened the new clubhouse), Treasurer Frank Beer and Coach Aidan Robson. Picture: Three Six Seven Nine Photography.Tennis club chairman Andy Bailey, Lady Philippa Walker-Okeover (who opened the new clubhouse), Treasurer Frank Beer and Coach Aidan Robson. Picture: Three Six Seven Nine Photography.
A fourth court followed shortly after as well as a surge in members.

Mr Bailey added: "We hope this latest addition to our club will encourage anyone who is thinking of taking up or getting back into tennis to come along and see the fantastic facilities we have on offer here at Ashbourne."

Constructed by Roundpeg Outdoor Buildings - the 4.8m x 8m building is also fronted by a new modern paved area.

For more information about Ashbourne Tennis Club visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/ashbournetennisclub

