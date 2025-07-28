Impressive Chesterfield seconds win a spot at special cricket occasion

Michael Michailidis got Chesterfield's run chase off to a spectacular start

Chesterfield seconds have won a place on cricket's big stage.

A slick all-round display earned them a four-wicket victory at Risley in the semi-finals of the Derbyshire County League's Bayley Cup.

That booked their spot in the final at the County Ground, Derby, on Thursday, August 14 when they wiil take on Abbots Bromley.

The floodlit spectacular is due to start at 6.45pm.

Chesterfield's success was based on smart work in the field and aggressive but sensible batting.

Risley, who won the toss, raced to 31-1 in the first three overs.

But Chesterfield kept a tight grip on the scoring rate for the rest of the innings.

They achieved that by taking wickets regularly with skipper Adam Woodhouse setting the standard by claiming 3-22 with his left-arm pace and off-spinner Joe Simpkin 2-15.

The Risley innings was in danger of imploding when they collapsed to 65-7 but Jack Hawley (23 not out) and the rest of the lower order made sure they stayed in the contest.

They did not have the scope to attack wildly but accumulated well to give Risley a total of 126-8.

Michael Michailidis launched the Chesterfield run chase in explosive style.

He set the tone in the second over with a four over extra cover before straight-driving the next ball out of the ground for six.

He struck the ball cleanly and with great power and also found the gaps well, meaning the Risley fielders had little chance to stem the flow of boundaries.

Michailidis raced to 41 off 21 balls before he was bowled by Jay Harper and his knock put Chesterfield well ahead of the run rate.

Two more wickets fell quickly and Risley might have hoped there was a way back into the contest.

However, Kieran Marsh ensured that Chesterfield stayed in control.

He gave enough examples of his powerful stroke-play to keep his side ahead of the clock but also showed good choice of the balls to hit and was content to defend when necessary.

His knock of 32 off 35 deliveries was perfectly suited to the occasion.

He was fifth out with 17 still needed and another wicket fell next ball.

But Jacob Madin made sure there was no late drama as three crisply-struck boundaries through the off-side steered Chesterfield to victory with 10 balls to spare.

The match produced a statistical oddity.

A total of 14 wickets fell with 12 batsmen bowled, one falling lbw and one stumped. There were no catches.