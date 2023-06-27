News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Heartbreak for Sheffield Steelers as top Derbyshire athlete aged 20, found dead

The UK’s ice hockey world is mourning the loss of “one of the most talented” young players in the sport.
By Bob WesterdaleContributor
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST- 2 min read

Alex Graham, from Dronfield, signed full-time to Sheffield Steelers on May 26. He was poised to embark on his first year as a full-time professional and was recognised internationally as a rising star.

Tragically however, Alex passed away over the weekend. He was 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So far, the authorities have not made clear any possible causes behind the tragedy.

Alex Graham: his dream was a long career with Steelers and GBAlex Graham: his dream was a long career with Steelers and GB
Alex Graham: his dream was a long career with Steelers and GB
Most Popular

Alex had been on the ice from as young as five years old, learning to play with Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy and the Best of British Ice Hockey Camps UK.

BOBIHC UK said in a statement: “This is a truly heart-breaking loss of an amazing hockey player with a very bright future, but also a lovely lad we have known since we started hockey camps in Sheffield in 2006.

“Alex was a participant on our camps for many years from a young age and was one of the finest talents we ever had the pleasure to work with.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel today – the hockey world has lost one way too young.”

Alex Graham at Sheffield ArenaAlex Graham at Sheffield Arena
Alex Graham at Sheffield Arena

Alex came through his junior career mainly representing Bradford and Sheffield, as well as representing England U15s, U18s and U20s levels, and even Great Britain.

He made the switch to Bradford Bulldogs IHC in 2015, where he stayed for two seasons.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Bulldogs wrote: “[Alex] was and always will be one of our own, one of the most talented pups to ever come through our junior ranks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But this isn’t about hockey, this is about a young life so tragically cut short. Our thoughts, warmest wishes and prayers are with his family now and always.”

A Steelers' spokesman said: “The Steelers are devastated to advise that Alex Graham sadly passed away this weekend.

“Everyone at the club is heartbroken by the news and wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex's family, friends and teammates.

“It would be appreciated if Alex's family could be provided time and space to take in the enormity of this tragic situation in the days ahead.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steelers added that the skater was “an outstanding talent about to make his mark on the professional game”.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a property in Dronfield, at around 2.50pm on Saturday, June 24. A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner,” the force added.

Related topics:Sheffield SteelersDerbyshireSheffield