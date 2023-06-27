Alex Graham, from Dronfield, signed full-time to Sheffield Steelers on May 26. He was poised to embark on his first year as a full-time professional and was recognised internationally as a rising star.

Tragically however, Alex passed away over the weekend. He was 20.

So far, the authorities have not made clear any possible causes behind the tragedy.

Alex Graham: his dream was a long career with Steelers and GB

Alex had been on the ice from as young as five years old, learning to play with Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy and the Best of British Ice Hockey Camps UK.

BOBIHC UK said in a statement: “This is a truly heart-breaking loss of an amazing hockey player with a very bright future, but also a lovely lad we have known since we started hockey camps in Sheffield in 2006.

“Alex was a participant on our camps for many years from a young age and was one of the finest talents we ever had the pleasure to work with.

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel today – the hockey world has lost one way too young.”

Alex Graham at Sheffield Arena

Alex came through his junior career mainly representing Bradford and Sheffield, as well as representing England U15s, U18s and U20s levels, and even Great Britain.

He made the switch to Bradford Bulldogs IHC in 2015, where he stayed for two seasons.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Bulldogs wrote: “[Alex] was and always will be one of our own, one of the most talented pups to ever come through our junior ranks.

"But this isn’t about hockey, this is about a young life so tragically cut short. Our thoughts, warmest wishes and prayers are with his family now and always.”

A Steelers' spokesman said: “The Steelers are devastated to advise that Alex Graham sadly passed away this weekend.

“Everyone at the club is heartbroken by the news and wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex's family, friends and teammates.

“It would be appreciated if Alex's family could be provided time and space to take in the enormity of this tragic situation in the days ahead.”

Steelers added that the skater was “an outstanding talent about to make his mark on the professional game”.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a property in Dronfield, at around 2.50pm on Saturday, June 24. A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.”