Watton in England hockey squad for Commonwealth Games

Chesterfield player Ellie Watton has been included in a 16-strong women’s hockey squad announced by Team England to compete at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

The 28-year-old forward is one of eight players, including also captain Alex Danson, who memorably claimed gold for Great Britain at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016.

Watton was also part of the England squad that landed a bronze medal at the European Championships last year and a silver at the last Commonwealth Games, which were held in Glasgow four years ago.

A qualified teacher, she grew up in Ashover and went to Highfields School in Matlock and Repton School. Now a full-time athlete, she plays her club hockey in the Premier Division of the Investec Women’s League for Holcombe in Kent.

At the Gold Coast, England have been drawn in the same pool as India, South Africa, Malaysia and Wales. They begin their campaign on Thursday, April 5.

Danson said: ”I’m incredibly proud to be leading this talented squad. We continue to improve, and I’m very excited to get out there and show everyone what we can do.”

Chef de mission Sarah Winckless added: “We have a phenomenal record of winning medals at the Commonwealth Games.”