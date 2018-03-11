Nine-goal rout sets up thrilling season climax

Coach Christian Battye was delighted as Chesterfield HC reignited their Midlands Division Two title challenge in style.

A blistering display saw the home side defeat Old Silhillians 9-0 to move two points behind leaders Stratford with three matches remaining.

Hat-tricks from Dan Molloy and Hugh Flassman, plus goals by Josh Beardsley, Joe Morton and skipper Michael Fearn did the damage.

Battye said: “That was a brilliant performance. We were at it from the first to the last minute. The lads worked very hard and got the result they deserved.

“I’m also happy that Dan (Molloy) got amongst the goals. He has worked hard for not much reward this season, so I was really pleased for him.

“We have got two massive games next weekend (at Finchfield and then Telford and Wrekin), but the momentum is with us. We have just got keep at it.”

Top-scorer Flassman opened the scoring from close range before Molloy shot low past the keeper to make it 2-0.

Flassman bagged his second just before half-time, rounding the keeper to score.

In the second period, Flassman completed his hat-trick with a smart finish after his penalty corner flick was saved.

Molloy made it 5-0 with a powerful strike from the top of the circle, Morton’s neat backhand shot extended the lead and Beardsley tapped in a Fearn cross.

Molloy grabbed his third of the game with a superb effort after a fast counter attack. Fearn put the gloss on an emphatic win for his side.