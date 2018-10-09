Late goal robs Chesterfield of second hockey win

Captain Josh Brocklehurst refused to be too downhearted after a late equaliser robbed Chesterfield of victory in their second match of the Midland Men’s Hockey League season.

Chesterfield were leading 2-1 when experienced opponents Sikh Union Nottingham squared things up with fewer than ten minutes remaining of their Third Division clash.

Brocklehurst said: “We are obviously disappointed we didn’t close the game out, but it’s a great lesson for us.

“You have to put your chances away because a side like Sikh Union have some quality players and are never out of the game.

“All in all, we are happy with four points from our first two games. It’s a really positive start.”

The visitors also scored the game’s opening goal when Chesterfield lost possession cheaply in midfield, and the subsequent counter-attack left goalkeeper Will Murphy with no chance.

But the hosts rallied and after Josh Beardsley had gone close and Adam Bointon had blazed wide, the equaliser came. It was set up by neat combination play between Christian Battye and Joe Morton, and this time, veteran striker Bointon made no mistake.

Chesterfield applied sustained pressure in the second half and were rewarded when the in-form Dan Molloy coolly netted a penalty.