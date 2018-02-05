Chesterfield regain top spot, despite rare defeat

A dramatic weekend of action saw Chesterfield lose top spot in their Midland Men’s Hockey League, Second Division title race, but then regain it 24 hours later.

Chesterfield were deflated on Saturday evening after going down 1-0 to their closest rivals, Stratford, for only their second defeat of the season.

But their spirits were lifted on Sunday when Stratford were surprisingly thumped 3-0 by fourth-placed Burton, which meant they dropped back to second, behind Chesterfield.

With seven games to go, the two sides have the same number of points and identical goal-differences, but the Derbyshire outfit have scored more goals (47 to Stratford’s 41). Lurking two points behind them in third are Streetly. As Chesterfield coach Christian Battye says: “It’s all to play for!”

The game at Stratford was even, with plenty of chances for both teams, but the only goal came in the first half from a well-placed penalty-corner strike by the hosts.

Revitalised Chesterfield applied serious pressure in the second half, with Hugh Flassman, Josh Beardsley and Dan Molloy all going agonisingly close. At the other end, Stratford’s threat was nullified by a huge effort from the back four, led brilliantly by man-of-the-match Jon Moores.