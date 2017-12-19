Chesterfield on top of the hockey tree at Christmas

Cheerful Chesterfield are on top of the tree at Christmas after a comprehensive win away to struggling Nottingham Players in the Midland Men’s Hockey League.

Goals from player/coach Christian Battye and Joe Green, plus doubles from Hugh Flassman and skipper Michael Fearn, set up a 6-1 success that lifted them into first place in the Second Division table.

And as they went into the festive break before resuming their fixtures on January 6, Battye reflected on a highly productive first half of the season.

“I’m really pleased with the attitude and atmosphere around the squad,” he said. “The younger lads are all developing and the older guys are helping them along.

“Our general play isn’t always pretty to watch, but it’s effective, and that’s all we should care about. I tkink we’re probably the fittest side in the league, which means that, even in the final ten minutes of games, we’ve still got plenty in the tank.

“To be top at Christmas is a nice bonus. The key thing now is that we don’t lose our focus and enter the New Year raring to go again.”

Bottom team Players put up a resolute defence in the first half, in the face of intense pressure from the visitors, and not until just before half-time did Battye break the deadlock.

But from then on, Chesterfield took control, with Green scoring against his old club, man-of-the-match Fearn netting and Flassman striking two penalty-corner goals.