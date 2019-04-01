Big match is ‘like Chesterfield FC playing Manchester United’

Attention switches to a big match for the club’s U18s after Chesterfield wrapped up their successful season in the Midland Men’s League.

Chesterfield, who have clinched promotion from Division Three as runners-up, completed their fixtures with a 2-2 draw away to fourth-placed Coventry and North Warwick.

But all eyes now are on the U18s, who travel to Reading on Sunday for the semi-finals of the England Hockey U18s Cup (tier three).

“This is the biggest game any of our junior sides have played in for some time,” said coach Christian Battye.

“Reading are a giant club and have produced countless international stars. Their men were European champions in 2003 and they have won the national premier league title six times and the national cup ten times.

“It’s like Chesterfield FC playing Manchester United. All we can ask of the boys is that they give it their all and see what happens. Whatever the result, it’s going to be a fantastic experience.”

There was a distinct end-of-season flavour to the first team’s final fixture, which only ignited when player-of-the-year Joe Morton squeezed home the opening goal, which was the 21st of a remarkable season for the 17-year-old.

Morton also teed up Dan Molloy for Chesterfield’s second goal and with Tasmanian Ollie Smith a constant menace in his final game for the club, Jon Moores then hit a post. However, Coventry found two equalisers from penalty corners, the second coming very late on.