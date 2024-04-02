Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HKL REPORT

Doe Lea were in action for the first time since reaching the final of the Derbyshire Sunday Senior Cup in HKL ONE and Josh Parfitt scored twice as they drew 2-2 with Crown Killamarsh for whom Jake Hackford and Liam Riley scored.

As in HKL ONE there was just one game in TWO and it featured bottom side Killamarsh Juniors and second from bottom Staveley Town. A win for Town would have virtually guaranteed them of avoiding finishing the season in the wooden spoon position however Juniors 4-1 victory kept the prospect alive as Ross Taylor scored twice, Brandon Turner and Ed Bright once.

Action from Clowne Comets' (maroon/blue) 9-0 win over Tupton. All photos by Martin Roberts.

A 3-1 win over Whitwell for MSK Utd maintained their ten point lead at the top of HKL THREE despite second placed Clay Cross Utd’s narrow 4-3 win over Tibshelf Community. Third placed Dronfield Wanderers failed to close the gap on Clay Cross as they suffered a 3-2 reverse at the hands of FC Duke. Aiden McTighe, Lee Naughton and Adam Hartshorn were Duke’s match winners.

Creswell Barnett moved four points clear at the top of HKL FOUR following a 4-0 victory over Grassmoor Sports Reserves whilst Rose and Crown won 2-0 at Woodthorpe Inn.

In HKL FIVE Owen Lester led the charge as Clowne Comets thumped Tupton 9-0 to move thirteen points clear at the top. His hat trick plus two goals from Ryan Daffin and one apiece from James Baddams, Sam Smith and substitutes Harry Evans and Bron Jenkinson edging them ever closer to the title. Two goals from Joe Hornsby earned a 2-2 draw with Badger as Dane Young scored twice, Gary Brooks and Nathan Kime once as White Hart North Wingfield beat Town FC 4-1.