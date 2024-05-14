HKL ONE title race heats up in Chesterfield Sunday League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The HKL ONE title race is in the balance after second placed Clowne Wanderers beat leaders Butchers Arms 5-2 to move level with them on points on Sunday.

Butchers do have a couple of games in hand but even so a victory would have made their quest to win the title much easier. It was a tale of two substitutions in the game between Doe Lea and Mutton as Lee Clay and Joe Newton came off the bench to score and earn their side a 2-1 victory which keeps Doe Lea within touching distance of the top two. Hepthorne Lane visited Pilsley Community and returned home with all three points courtesy of a 6-2 victory.

Just the one game in HKL TWO and it was a pivotal one as Brampton Rovers visited Barnes Park to take on Grassmoor Sports requiring just one point to claim runners up spot in the division however at the half way stage two Charlie Daws goals plus a third from Stefan Wilson for Sports looked to have scuppered Rovers hopes or so it appeared. Cue comeback time as Danny Fields, Regan Jay and Rockie White scored second half goals for Rovers to secure the point that sees them finish as runners up to Champions Rangers.

A busy week in HKL TREE especially for FC Duke who played twice and won both games. Their first win came against Spartans whom they beat 7-3 as Leigh Naughton hit a fifteen minute hat trick with substitute Kyle Perrins with two goals. Win number two was at Tibshelf Community as Perrins, restored to the starting eleven, scored twice as did Aiden McTighe with Elijah Searson adding number five. Dronfield Wanderers also played twice and won twice beating Tibshelf Community 4-2 and Whitwell 7-2. Jamie Lawson hit a treble in the victory over Tibshelf. Shinnon recorded a mid week win over Whitwell, Kian John Barlow and Nick Grayson scoring the winners.

Clowne Wanderers beat Butchers Arms [blue] 5-2 in a 1st v 2nd clash in Division One.

Rose and Crown Brampton played twice in seven days drawing 2-2 with Hasland Community and 4-4 with Grassmoor Sporty Reserves, Marcus Allen and Rick Sherman scored against Hasland, Callum Harris and Leighton Mycroft for Hasland.

HKL FOUR Title winners Creswell Barnett Reserves completed their fixture programme with a 1-1 draw with Hasland Community, whilst White Hart and Woodthorpe Inn met twice, both sides winning one each. In the first game Brad James scored twice for White Hart in a 4-1 win as Woodthorpe won the return fixture 2-1.

Ruthless Renishaw thrashed Town FC 11-2 in HKL FIVE, Aaron Blakemore scored a hat trick, substitute Brandon Clayton two, fellow sub Ryan Sales one, starters Connor Nunn added two, Dylan Brunt, Niall Preston and Jacob Rumboll one apiece. This was a slight improvement for Town who five days earlier shipped twelve goals against Badger, Aaron Fairs scoring three, Jack Cooper, Jack Cousins, and Kyle Gaunt scored twice, Charlie Kipling and Adam Newton once. Oliver Townsend hit three as Badger won 6-0 at Hasland Community, Adam Garner, Thailer Emerson and Adam Fairs one each. Wingfield White Hart eased past Brimington 6-0 as Jordan Hunter bagged a hat trick, Matt Walsh two, Connor Scott one. Brimington did however beat Tibshelf Community 5-1 five days earlier with Matt Bower scoring all five. Joel Atack had a field day for Courage Lions against Crown and Anchor, scoring four, Trent Jules scoring twice, Nathan Howarth and Alex Wainwright once, substitute James Cuckson twice as Lions ran out 10-3 winners. On a more sedate note Tupton beat Courage Lions 1-0 and Renishaw drew 2-2 with White Hart earlier in the week.

In the Alma Cup quarter finals Bridge Inn beat Boythorpe 5-2, Elliott Nunn hitting a treble, Jack Warwick and Josh Neale one each. MSK’s hopes of a league and cup double ended with a 5-2 quarter final defeat to Hollingwood