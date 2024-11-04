HKL League Report

User (UGC) Submitted

Killamarsh remain in pole position in HKL ONE despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Doe Lea, Ben Goodwin and Josh Parfitt scoring for Doe Lea.

Brampton Rovers won 2-1 at Clowne Wanderers whilst Will Whitehead scored twice, Chris Harrott once for Barrel in their odd goal in five victory over Hepthorne Lane.

James Keenan hit a hat trick as Clay Cross Town romped to 6-1 win at Butchers Arms as Dan Kenan also found the nonce. et twice, Cameron Dovisononce in the Derbyshire Senior Sunday Cup.

In HKL TWO Matt Bower gave Hasland Club the lead on thirty-five minutes at Brampton Victoria, Liam Moore adding a second on sixty-five to seal a 2-0 win. Eyam picked up a point at Grassmoor Sports to move a point closer to leaders Hollingwood Athletic. On target for Eyam were Elliott Criley and Luke Mosley with Charlie Daws and Joe Turner netting for Sports.The bottom two met and scond from bottom Dronfield Wanderers came out on top, beating Clay Cross Utd 2-1.

In HKL THREE second placed FC Duke took on leaders Bolsover Town Seniors and duly beat them 3-1 Luke James, Kyle Perrins and Aidan McTighe scoring the goals that moved Duke three points behind Town with two games in hand. Joe Kirk twice, Kian Barlow and Tom Sutter once were on target for Shinnon in their 4-0 win at Green Utd whilst Creswell Barnett won 3-2 at Tibshelf Community to move from the foot of the division. Clowne Comets eased past Staveley Town 6-2 as a goal apiece from Lewis Spencer and Callum Wood earned Killamarsh Juniors a 2-1 win at Gasoline.

Wingfield White Hart headed into their game with Rose and Crown KR looking to pick up their first points of the seson in HKL FOUR. Enter Jordan Hunter who sensationally hit all five goals as they won 5-0. Chesterfield Town thumped Tupton Tap 6-1 with Josh Bennett scoring twice. Also amongst the goals were Mickey Delight, Louis Naylor and Jamie Ross. John Pye beat Spartans 5-1 whilst Badger beat Whitwell 2-0.

Courage FC remain at the top of HKL FIVE by virtue of a 5-1 win over Tupton in which James Homan and Trent Jules scored twice, Josh Dunwell once. Duke Of Brampton beat Spartans Reserves 4-2 to stay second. Danny Bush led the way for Pilsley Community with a goal in a 4-0 win at Town FC, Jack Lewin, Matt Parnham and Sam Selby joining him on the score sheet. Hasland Community beat Grassmoor Sports Reserves 3-1 as Poolsbrook Town also won, beating Elm Tree 5-0.

In HKL SIX Crown and Anchor took on leaders All Inn and beat them 4-3 to replace them at the top of the division. Dan Hudson scored twice in the victory, Cameron-Lee Davison and Ben Griffiths once. There were two hat trick men in Renishaw's 6-0 win over Tibshelf Community Reserves, Aaron Blaakemore and James Plawecki whilst Dronfield Oak went one goal better than Renishaw, beating Hasland Community Reserves 7-0. Individual performer of the day in SIX was Courage Development's Nathan Droniuk who scored four of his sides eight goals as they trounced Town CFC Reserves 8-1, James Cuckson twice, Theo Stowell and Danny Webb also scoring. Two Laurie Fletcher goals plus strikes from Oliver Hanbury-Smith, Josh Ward and Adam Cahill earned Woodthorpe Inn a 5-0 victory over Brimington Three Horse Shoes.