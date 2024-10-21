Heavy defeat for Chesterfield Ladies firsts against Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a disappointment all round for the women's teams at Chesterfield HC.

The 2s game was conceded by the opposition and the 3s also lost to Sheffield.

The Women's 1s had an early fixture at Abbeydale against Sheffield 2s, losing heavily by 10-0.

Captain Nuala Kendellen said: "There's a reason that Sheffield are top of the table. They're a very good team with strength all over the pitch.

Threes captain, Emma Mycroft, plays the ball out of defence

"It was disappointing to lose by as many as we did but we need to focus on the next game and start to pick up results against the teams around us".

Player of the match was awarded to Chloe Witts.

There was no game for the 2s, as their opposition conceded the fixture as they couldn't raise a team.

It's been stop/start so far for the 2s this season, playing three games only and being gifted three walkovers too.

The 3s lost 2-0 to Sheffield 5s. Sheffield dominated possession but struggled to get past in-form goalkeeper, Lauren Martin, only scoring in the final minute of the first half.

Chesterfield defended well and they counter attacked whenever possible against a strong Sheffield team but just couldn't do enough to get a goal.

Next weekend is a league slip week to coincide with half term, so a chance for the teams to regroup and get back to the training ground.