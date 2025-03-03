Hartley snatches important win for leaders Chesterfield Hockey Club

Player of the match, Ryan Speed controls the ball

Chesterfield men’s 1st team were back in action at home again this weekend with a vital performance needed against a strong Slazenger side.

Chesterfield were sitting 1st in the league and hoping to retain their status as league leaders. However, with Slazenger only 6 points adrift and with other teams also in contention, Slazenger had their own aspirations to end Chesterfield’s promotion challenge.

Chesterfield looked very strong early on in the match, dominating possession and penetrating the circle a few times in quick succession, but to no avail. Slazenger responded with some long aerial passes creating aggressive attacks, and were successful when a mis-timed challenge inside the circle by Chesterfield defensive stalwart Ben Curly, led to the award of a penalty corner. This was well executed by the visitors with a sharp flick into the Chesterfield goal. 1-0 to Slazenger.

Chesterfield kept fighting, but it was clear that they were still not fully in the game and not clinical enough in converting their chances to score. Slazenger began to dominate, and were rewarded when a long driven ball to the back post was well deflected deep into the goal. 2-0 to Slazenger. This second goal for the visitors, then provoked a good response from Chesterfield with some strong forward runs from Olly Addy & Ryan Speed winning 2 or 3 penalty corners. One of these penalty corners was converted after being expertly passed around to Jack Hartley who slotted nicely into the bottom left corner. 2-1 to Slazenger at half time.

Chesterfield continued to persevere in the second half and with pressure building on the Slazenger defence, Chesterfield were awarded another penalty corner just 5 minutes in. Following some inspirational words from ex-captain Jon Moores, he then sent a rocket into the back of the net to level the scores at 2-2.

With the game in the balance and continuing at a fast pace, Slazenger regained the initiative with a ruthless counter-attack, producing a good pass into their striker inside the circle, who turned and crashed a fierce shot home to make it 3-2 to the visitors with just under 20 minutes to go.

Chesterfield finding themselves a goal down and running out of time, moved up a gear producing some excellent passing moves and creating several opportunities to score, although Slazenger still looked dangerous on the counter, and Tom Grocock in goal produced a fine save to deny the visitors. The relentless pressure applied by Chesterfield eventually paid off when Jack Hartley remained clinical as he picked off a goalkeeping mistake, calmly slotting the ball home to level the scores again at 3-3 with just 5 minutes left in the match.With momentum now with the home team, some clean possessions and line breaking by star midfielder Zach Scothern gave Chesterfield more chances, one of which ended with captain Jack Hartley getting a touch on a clinical pass from Luke Nash just 3 minutes from full time. This completed Hartley’s hat-trick and a superb comeback for Chesterfield, winning the game 4-3.

MOTM deservedly went to Chesterfield’s talisman of the game Ryan Speed (pictured), although it was clearly a superb all round team performance from Chesterfield, to come from behind twice and win the game in the closing minutes.Next week Chesterfield travel to Leeds University for another crucial league game.