Table tennis in Matlock was declared the winner as the Summer League drew to a close with the final matches played in a tense but competitive atmosphere.

MDJD took the title over MIDBRIDS by six points to mark a fitting conclusion. Some crucial matches were on show in this final week. With only 6 points separating the top four teams the leaderboard was always likely to show more twists and turns. So it turned out to be.

Up first was the rapidly improving Chocs Away. After last weeks set back they returned to winning ways with a close fought match against a spirited A Team. Choc Lomas was again the star of the night with another impressive performance winning both singles and helping Richard Tymczak to take the doubles. Final score was 3-2 to Chocs Away with Choc Lomas racking up another player of the match award.

Bucket Bangers were sitting in third place at the start of the evening with an outside chance of lifting the coveted Summer League trophy. They came up against a strong and determined Burnlows who were keen to return to winning ways after last weeks loss to Marehay Mayhem. Both teams were at full strength so it promised to be a close encounter. It certainly was close with nearly all the games including the doubles going to five games. Dean Clayton narrowly beat Nathan Hallows before losing in a titanic struggle to Rob Blackburn in five close games that could have gone either way but Rob seizing the initiative to win 11-8 in the fifth. Cracking game.

MDJD were crowned winners of the Matlock Summer Table Tennis League.

Tony Gregory was also in the wars with his opponents being so unlucky to lose both games by the narrowest of margins. Rob Blackburn was the player of the match. Buckets won the doubles in five games. Final score was a 3-2 win for Burnlows.

Moremans with Ian Dunsmore and Roy Gillman yet again produced a close match by defeating Wirksworth Wanderers 5-0. The score line doesn’t reflect the closeness of each tie with some long games going to the wire.

Marehay Mayhem were quietly sitting behind the league leaders before this match with a credible chance of overtaking other teams to take one of the top positions. With Adam Jolley and Millie Ashurst they have a strong team capable of beating the best. They needed a 5-0 win to secure at least second place in the league and set about their job with bats blazing. They overcame a determined Rally Cats who gave as good as they got. They put up fierce resistance against a strong side with 6 of the games played reaching deuce. Well done Rally Cats.

However, Marehay proved too strong and in the end achieved their goal of 5-0.

The final match of the evening was the championship decider between newcomers MDJD and second place MIDBRIDS. One point separated the teams and it promised to be an exciting match. First up were Mark Briddon and spin king John Davies. Fired up like a firework John Davies crashed the party to produce an unbelievable performance with unplayable spin serves and loop drives that gave Mark Briddon few chances. Mark proved his durability and resilience but in the end succumbed to an excellent John Davies. From there MDJD moved up a gear to cement their championship bid. Pick of the other games was Andy Middleton vs DrD. Here the game ebbed and flowed with Andy Middleton blitzing the opposition on both flanks with unstoppable play until a late rally from DrD just managed to stem the tide and take the fifth set. Another cracking game. Final score was 5-0 to MDJD with John Davies given player of the match for an outstanding performance.