Gregory hits record tally as Mayfield Institute go top of league

Mayfield Institute hit the summit of the Elliott Carpets Billiards League for the first time as they defeated Tansley Potters 16-10 to go a point ahead of erstwhile leaders Bolehill Institute with the two teams due to meet twice over the next fortnight.

Keith Gregory seems to be finding his mojo of late as he amassed the seasons highest individual score of 223 in the opener helped along the way by an excellent run of 33.Mark Jennings added the icing on the cake with a 143-104 victory in the other leg to give the home side their fourth victory from six games.Bolehill came unstuck at Whitworth Institute for the second time in as many weeks after a Captains Cup defeat to the same opposition.Rob Lowe trailed for most of the game until taking the lead in the last minute of the match and running out a 125-121 victor on the final scoresheet.The second leg was in the balance until Jim McCann (35 & 34 breaks) pulled away near the end and with some confusion on the scoreboard clouding the final stages, he recorded a 154-91 success for an overall 13-7 verdict to the hosts.

Back in the Elliott Carpets Billiards League only three matches took place with the top two teams meeting as Edgefold No1 entertained Bolehill.Colin Marchington took a nip and tuck opener on the pink before Tommy Smith took a black ball victory in the next to equalise.Steve Burton (25 break) took an eighth win in nine to make it 2-1 before Ian Birks (24 break) levelled it up again.In the end the Matlock side maintained their unbeaten run as Burton (25 break) and Smith continued their decent form on the night to comfortably take the doubles decider.

Edgefold No2 also tasted victory with a 4-1 defeat of Belper Royal British Legion on Campbell Street. Trevor Wright pulled off a fine success in the opener as he withstood a fiery start from Justin Weller (36 break) to take the spoils 79-51 and despite Steve Bullock equalising with a black ball win in the next, the visitors held sway for the rest of the night.Scott Brooks and Rob Thompson both edged tight contests before the latter teamed up with Wright successfully to embellish a great evenings work.

Crich Comrades took a 3-2 win from Edgefold No3 in the other game, Jack Long and Nick Berry soon having them two to the good before Sam Kniveton pulled one back.Martyn Dranfield make the game safe however before Fin Harvey and Reece Johnstone took a convincing doubles success to reduce the overall arrears.

In the competitions Justin Weller notched a superb 50 break in his 3-1 win in the Open Individual Handicap while Ian McKay took a high quality game with Paul Trevett 3-1 in the "B" Handicap with breaks of 33 and 35 being recorded respectively.