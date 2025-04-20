Good week for Bolehill Institute after lifting Billiards League Trophy

RICKI SLACK ...three ball victor

Ricki Slack of Bolehill Institute secured his inaugural individual Billiards League Trophy success as he defeated Tansley's Joe Neville 133-86 in the timed Williams Cup handicap final at Whitworth Institute.

Receiving 30pts on the handicap against his seasoned opponent, the Wirksworth based player seemed to be holding sway until a superb half century break of exactly 50 put Neville four points ahead with the clock showing just ten minutes to play.

But some favourable leaves thereafter around the red spot saw Slack do most of the scoring for the remainder of the match as he eventually ran out the winner with a bit to spare.

Elsewhere the final round of T & M Snooker League matches (barring a couple that don't affect the top placings) were played and the make up of the Jaeger Trophy top four plays offs became known.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 played a re-scheduled game prior to the main fixture list and were beaten 3-2 at home by Tansley Potters, who thus took revenge for their own defeat to the same opposition a week earlier.

Joe Hawkins and Richard Roper won each of their singles and doubles legs while Des Smith and Andrew Haggarty were on target for the hosts.

Later in the week the Amber Valley side bounced back to record a 4-1 home defeat of Edgefold No2

Des Smith and Haggarty were again in winning form while John Smith took a one point success and only Scott Brooks could reply which did put him in with a chance of the award for most individual wins though long-time leader Steve Bullock of Belper Legion still has a game to play.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 became the second team to defeat champions Edgefold No1 in as many weeks after their 16-game winning league run was ended as they triumphed 3-2.

Ben Monk and Andrew Beardsley put the visitors 2-0 up and although Duncan Harwood and Richard Ferguson (40 break) pulled them level, Lowe then teamed up with youngster Alfie Richardson to bring home the bacon.

All this left Bolehill Institute knowing a win would see them into the runners up spot at Tansley and they reeled off the opening three frames to put the issue beyond any doubt.

Colin Marchington edged the opener on the black, Ricki Slack (35 break) made it two and Simon Zoppi scored a 72-41 success for the third.

Thereafter Steve Hawkins pulled one back and then took the doubles on the black partnered by Joe Neville.

The play off match-ups are thus finalised - Edgefold No1 will entertain Alfreton No2 once again while Alfreton No1 will travel to Bolehill Institute.

The other game saw Clay Cross Brotherhood run riot with a 5-0 win over Crich Comrades. Duncan Waring continued his good recent form with a run of 33 whilst Tony Blant notched a break of 23 in the doubles leg.