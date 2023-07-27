Cedar + Co. hosted its 7th annual charity golf day at Mickleover golf course. For the first time in 7 years it rained and it rained and it didn’t stop until the last group were back in the club house! They started the week with 19 teams signed up, 14 turned up on the day but only 10 managed to complete the course.

However, the rain didn’t dampen spirits or the generosity of the players. It was a tight competition, but The Brierley Bandits led by Ryan Atkins of TSB took the lead and won the competition with a very impressive 95. Practical Solutions led by Carl Vernon came second with 90 and Bullitt Aviation led by Martyn Bull came in 3rd with 88.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil King, Director of Cedar + Co. said “We can’t control the weather and the rain was horrendous, but the day was brilliant. We are thrilled with the support we received from local businesses and organisations both in terms of entering teams, hole sponsorship and donating prizes towards the raffle, we had over 50 raffle prizes this year. There are some truly great businesses in Derby! We managed to raise over £2500 for Derbyshire Mind which we think is fantastic!”

Cedar + Co. Team