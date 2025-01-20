Horsley Lodge Estate announces exclusive corporate golf membership.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire-based Horsley Lodge Golf Club has announced the launch of an exclusive new Corporate Golf Membership, designed to offer businesses an unrivalled combination of networking, relaxation, and productivity.

Nestled in the heart of picturesque Derbyshire, Horsley Lodge offers a beautiful 18-hole golf course, driving range, restaurant and hotel.

Corporate Golf Membership at Horsley Lodge presents a unique environment, less than 15 minutes from Derby City centre and only 30 minutes from Nottingham. With access to on and off course facilities for golf all year round, the new membership also includes customised Golf Days and events, providing unparalleled networking opportunities among the region’s leading organisations and businesses.

Members can enjoy unlimited rounds of golf throughout the year from as little as £416 per month. Booking is made e:ortless through the online facility, which offers 15-day priority scheduling to ensure convenience and flexibility. Corporate members and their guests will also have full access to the new Members’ Lounge and terrace, creating the perfect environment for entertaining clients or relaxing after a game.

Horsley Lodge Golf Course

For those seeking additional perks, members can purchase extra rounds of golf at a discounted rate and enjoy reduced prices on conference room hire and hotel stays. The driving range and practice areas are also available to members, complete with free driving range balls to sharpen their skills, and also complimentary buggy use.

Furthermore, businesses have the option to advertise on a tee marker, providing an excellent promotional opportunity for an annual fee.

“We’re thrilled to o:er this exclusive membership opportunity at Horsley Lodge,” said Marc Brough, Owner of Horsley Lodge Estate.

“Golf has long been a vital aspect of corporate culture, providing an ideal backdrop for networking, team-building, and fostering lasting business relationships. With this new membership, our goal is to give businesses a premier location to take their corporate engagement to the next level.”

Horsley Lodge is renowned for its beautifully manicured course, stunning views and charming hotel accommodation. It has long been a favourite destination for both avid golfers and those looking to host business and social events in an inspiring environment.