Derbyshire charity golf event raises thousands for good cause

The highly anticipated charity golf tournament, held at one of Derbyshire’s finest golf courses, Horsley Lodge, made its return for the seventh year. This record-breaking fundraiser compares to £5,000 raised at last year’s event.

Hosted by Ross Hayward, Area Sales Manager at Russell Roof Tiles, the golf day was named the best tournament the company has ever organised with a huge turnout of 90 players, which included a mix of company employees, customers, suppliers and individuals that work closely with the business.

The teams were divided into RRT England vs. RRT Rest of The World, who battled it out for the prestigious RRT Ryder Cup Trophy, along with extra prizes for nearest the pin, nearest the pin in two, longest drive and best scoring pair.

Team England took home the bragging rights, along with the Russell Roof Tiles Ryder Cup, after winning 16-8.

The top-scoring pair was announced as Chris Beech and Freddie Wade from Bracknell Roofing. As for nearest the pin, Josh Barker of Ford Asphalte took home the win and Andy Bates from C Lowe Electrical won the nearest pin in two. The longest drive was won by Tom Naylor of SDN.

Ross Hayward said: “I would like to thank all the companies who came along and supported us on the day and to those that donated, it’s honestly a pleasure for us to host and a great opportunity to catch up while raising funds for our communities. This year was definitely our most successful golf day and we hope that it continues year on year.”

At the beginning of the year, Andrew Hayward, Managing Director at Russell Roof Tiles set the ambitious target of raising £40,000 for local charities and causes as part of their 2023 Give4Good initiative.

L to R - Ross Hayward and Andrew Hayward Holding RRT Ryder Cup Trophy

Thanks to the generosity from participators of the golf day, the event raised £7,210, tipping the fundraising pot over the original target, which now stands at an impressive £42,000.

The company has more events planned for the winter season, with its Big Charity Quiz Night making a welcomed return on Thursday 23rd November, held at Burton Albion Football Club, in the Pirelli Suite. Last year the event was attended by over 200 people and this year is expected to be another huge success.

Russell Roof Tiles originally set up its Give4Good neighbourhood and community initiative in January 2022 and has since continued to support 10 charities close to its Burton and Lochmaben sites. Since its inception, the team of 150 have taken part in 10 company-led events and spent over 500 hours volunteering and fundraising.

