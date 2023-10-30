Chatsworth Golf Club smashes charity record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of Chatsworth GC have, this season, broken all their previous records in raising £14k for a local charity.

The beneficiary is Dukes Barn at Beeley which creates inclusive adventures for children with diverse needs. These include Autism, Asperger's, Down's Syndrome, hearing and sight impairments and physical disabilities, as well as for those from disadvantaged backgrounds and inner cities.

Presenting the cheque to Centre Manager, Jason Higginson, the Duke of Devonshire commended the sterling work undertaken by the Organisation and also thanked the members of Chatsworth Golf Club for their year long endeavours in raising such a large amount.

Over the past four years Chatsworth Golf Club has raised over £40k for charity.