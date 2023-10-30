News you can trust since 1855
Chatsworth Golf Club smashes charity record

A year of fundraising culminates in a cheque presentation.
By Peter BarlowContributor
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:59 GMT
Members of Chatsworth GC have, this season, broken all their previous records in raising £14k for a local charity.

The beneficiary is Dukes Barn at Beeley which creates inclusive adventures for children with diverse needs. These include Autism, Asperger's, Down's Syndrome, hearing and sight impairments and physical disabilities, as well as for those from disadvantaged backgrounds and inner cities.

Presenting the cheque to Centre Manager, Jason Higginson, the Duke of Devonshire commended the sterling work undertaken by the Organisation and also thanked the members of Chatsworth Golf Club for their year long endeavours in raising such a large amount.

Cheque Presentation to Dukes BarnCheque Presentation to Dukes Barn
Cheque Presentation to Dukes Barn

Over the past four years Chatsworth Golf Club has raised over £40k for charity.

Pictured are: Nick Wood Trustee, Andrew New of Sponsors Close Brothers, Ladies Captain Judith Mason, The Duke of Devonshire, Men's Captain Yac Latif, and Centre Manager Jason Higginson together with children on a current course at Dukes Barn.

