Golf club fashion show provides vital boost for flood-hit charity
The Derbyshire Stroke Centre has operated for over 20 years to provide support for people living with long-term challenges of stroke, dementia, head injury and other neurological conditions.
A vital element of its work centres on providing transport for those whose condition means they are no longer able to drive.
The recent floods damaged one of the largest of the stroke centre’s six vehicles, meaning it now faces a £4,500 repair bill for an engine replacement.
Hearing of the plight, Chesterfield Golf Club members Liz Day and Christine Aves joined forces with Chatsworth Road-based Blanc Fashion to stage a fund-raising fashion show at the club’s Walton clubhouse.
The event raised £1,180 which has been split equally between Derbyshire Stroke Centre and Prostate Cancer UK, which is the charity supported by Chesterfield Golf Club’s current Captain Mike Aves.
Julie Wheelhouse, Chief Executive of Derbyshire Stroke Centre said: “Every penny is vital to the work that we do and we’re really grateful to Chesterfield Golf Club and Blanc Fashion for this generous donation.
“Our service users rely heavily on the transport we provide so it was a real blow when the flood water damaged one of our large minibuses. This donation will really help towards repairs.”
Mike Aves, Captain of Chesterfield Golf Club, said: “It is clear that the work done by Derbyshire Stroke Centre has had a really positive effect by supporting so many Derbyshire residents and their families during the last 20 years.
“We were pleased to be able to support fund-raising efforts to repair the damaged vehicle and I’d like to thank Blanc Fashions for providing the clothing and models, Liz and Chris for organising the event, and Chesterfield Golf Club members, their friends and families, for their support.”