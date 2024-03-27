Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After weeks of postponements an almost fully scheduled fixture list went ahead at the weekend. It was the Alma Cup that took centre stage with several third round ties taking place.

Brampton Rovers are riding high in HKL TWO and they took on top flight outfit Mutton who recently reached the semi final of the Derbyshire Sunday Senior Cup, losing to Doe Lea.

And what a tie it turned out to be as both sides worked hard to reach round four and with very little between them the game ended level after ninety minutes. Extra time was equally tight however it was Rovers who found the back of the net for a third time to defeat Mutton, Nico Degirolamo, Tom Robe and Rockie White scoring the winning goals. Luke Manlove enjoyed a glorious day as he hit a fine hat trick for Brampton Victoria, before hitting a fourth against luckless Shinnon. Ben Burrell, Nathan Fletcher, Scott Manlove and substitute Liam Varley added further goals as the Victoria won 8.1.

Runaway HKL THREE leaders MSK Utd took on fellow THREE side FC Duke and had to pull out all of the stops to finally overcome a battling Duke side 3-2. Bader Kazkaz scored for the winners along with Nathan Mohammed and Blake Wright.

HKL ONE side Clowne Wanderers progressed safely to the next round with a narrow 2-1 victory over Hepthorne Lane, Bridge Inn eased past Gasoline FC 4-1 whilst Butchers Arms beat Rangers 1-0.

In the the league there was just one game in HKL ONE and it paired Crown Killamarsh with Pilsley Community and Crown won it 3-1.

In HKL TWO Hollingwood Athletic consolidated fourth place with an excellent 2-1 victory over Killamarsh Juniors, Luke Slater and Ryan Whittaker with the winning goals.

Grassmoor Sports changed places with Staveley Town after beating them 5-2, Charlie Dawes with a memorable hat trick, Cameron Bayford-Wynn and substitute Taylor Sydall adding a goal apiece.

Just one game in HKL THREE and it turned out to be an eight goal thriller as the points were shared between Steelmelters and Dronfield Wanderers, Davy Francis, Luke Noble, Tom Spiezick and Tom Redman scored for the former, Jamie Cameron, Jamie Lawson, zJoe Whittaker and Dan White for the latter.

The HKL FOUR title race took a new turn as leaders John Pye were replaced by Creswell Barnet Reserves at the top as Pyle lost 3-0 at Walkers Wanderers and Barnett beat Rose and Crown Brampton 3-1.

Green Utd remain involved just one point off the top as Joe Palmer and Liam Scott’s goals earned them a 2-0 win at Hasland Community.

Clowne Comets extended their lead at the top of HKL FIVE to ten points with at Crown and Anchor, Jacob Owen scoring twice, James Baddam, Bron Jenkinson once.