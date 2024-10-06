Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield hockey club 3rd team continued their winning streak with a dominant 10 -0 victory over local rivals Sheffield.

After his seven goal haul last week evergreen striker Rob Anderson became the provider, assisting in all four of Callum Taylors goals before halftime. A really well worked team goal was finished off by Will Hallam, a goal for Femi Colton and a brace for Rob Anderson made it 8-0 at halftime.

The second half was a more even affair, Sheffield were compact and offered more of a goal threat, however the chesterfield defence was solid and a couple of good saves by veteran keeper Chris Hooper kept a third clean sheet for the season. With further goals from the tireless Femi and the completion of another hat-trick from Rob rounding of another victory. It’s been an impressive start to the season with four victories, one goal conceded and 39 scored.

Team Captain Paul Ryan commented on the win ‘I was delighted with our first half performance, However, we could’ve been more clinical and we lost a bit of shape in the second half. At the moment and we look very sharp in front of goal, however it’s down to the hard work in midfield and solidity at the back which gives us as a team, the basis to allow our goal-scorers the freedom to do their stuff’