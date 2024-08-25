Four Derbyshire men in England World Cup squad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Over 75s World Cup Competition 2024 was held in Cardiff from August 20th to 23rd and there were four Derbyshire men in the England team which won the cup. All four have played with Chesterfield Senior Spireites F.C. which is an over 60s small-sided running football club playing at Queen's Park. Two also play for the Senior Spireites F.C. walking football club which plays at The Akademy in Dronfield and at Eastwood Park in Hasland. The four are Terry Fletcher, Dave Goucher, John Longstaff and Ian Edmundson, who are pictured below this article.

The tournament was played with teams of seven-a-side and there were two games per day for the first three days, which was pretty tiring, but the England squad of thirteen players was well motivated, with an excellent team spirit and roll-on, roll-off substitutes were allowed to share the workload.

England started with an easy victory on the Tuesday, winning 14 – 0 against Cwmru, which was the Welsh second team, and followed that with a 7 – 0 victory over Roskilde from Denmark. On Wednesday they triumphed 4 – 0 over NC United from the USA then 4 – 1 against Germany. The fifth round on Thursday morning brought a lot of rain but also a 5 – 0 victory against OK United, also from the USA (Oklahoma). This meant a semi-final against Copenhagen who had come second to the Wales team in their half of the draw. They provided much tougher opposition, coming back strongly from going 2 – 0 down to make it 2 – 1 and England just managed to hold out to the final whistle to reach the cup final itself on Friday. There was a lot of relief, a lot of tired legs, and much difficulty sleeping that night.

The boys from Derbyshire

Friday provided a sunny afternoon and England were due to play Wales who had beaten Germany 1 – 0 in their semi-final. It started well and England reached a 3 – 0 lead by half time, which quieted the home crowd. However, by now England had three players with injuries and Wales regrouped and played strongly in the second half, surging forward from midfield. They scored a good goal which roused the supporters and gave the players belief. Then they scored a second and the noise levels rose even further. England were struggling to keep them out and hoping for full time but the Welsh side scored a scrambled effort in the very last minute to make the final score 3 – 3. Then the match went straight to penalties, to be taken by five of the players already on the pitch. Wales went first and scored, then England scored their first. The England keeper saved the second Welsh penalty and England scored their second to make it 1 – 2. Both sides scored their third penalties, the English one going between the keeper's legs, leaving it at 2 – 3. Next Wales scored their fourth but the Welsh keeper saved the English spot kick, making it 3 – 3. The crowd went wild again but the fifth Welsh player, under a lot of pressure, blasted his kick just wide of the post. The fifth Englishman stayed cool and placed his kick into the corner of the goal to win the match. It's a lottery of a way to decide a game but it was exciting, and the Welsh team were very sporting in defeat. They had done brilliantly to come back from a three goal deficit and there were handshakes and a lot of respect all round.

The full English squad is shown below, (mostly) wearing their winner's medals.