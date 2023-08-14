The 32-year-old is associated with Gala’s 90s dance hit ‘Freed from Desire’ from his Wigan Athletic and Northern Ireland days and Spireites supporters belted it out from the away end at AFC Fylde on Saturday when he scored his first goal for the club.

He told the DT: “It is something I enjoy. Whenever you hear the fans singing your name I personally absolutely love it. After the goal was brilliant and then we had a corner in the second-half and they started singing it again. It is a brilliant feeling. If I can score a few more goals and get them singing it more then that will be amazing. If the fans are singing it then obviously I am doing something right.”

Grigg, who said his next aim is to get to the 10-goal mark, opened his account just before half-time to put Town 3-0 up at Mill Farm and, although it was only his second game, it was a relief for him to get up and running nice and early.

Will Grigg in action for Chesterfield in pre-season against Sheffield United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

He explained: “It was pleasing. I scored in pre-season with my first touch which was nice but then to get that first one in the league was very nice. If you watch the goal back it comes from pressure high up the pitch, I think it was Mandy and Dobs who put a good press in and that creates the error and then it is a nice little tap-in for myself. I was almost going to see if there was a bit of contact coming but I saw the keeper pull out a little bit so it was important to get that nice little touch for the tap-in.

“For any striker or anyone or at anyone at a new club it is nice to get that first one out of the way just to take the pressure off a little bit. It is not something I was worried about because I knew it would come.”

Grigg is tasked with leading the line up front on his own but he says it is a role that gets the best out of him.

He continued: “I really enjoy it. Whenever I have played my best football it has been on my own. It is one of those positions where you are solely dependent on the three behind. I am not the type of striker who is going to get the ball, do four stepovers, take on two defenders and stick it in the top corner, that is just not the player I am, but with the quality behind me I know they will create chances and put crosses in the box and it is my job to be on end of them. It has been a tiny bit frustrating in terms of opportunities but sometimes my job is to stay out of the way and occupy defenders and that has been the case so far.”

With the likes of Ryan Colclough, Armando Dobra and Liam Mandeville playing in the three attacking positions behind him, Grigg knows the supply will come and he believes the understanding they have is improving.

“It is definitely getting there,” he explained. “It is something that will get stronger and stronger the more we play together. Everyday in training that understanding is getting more and more. It helps that I know Colclough from my Wigan days and Michael Jacobs as well. There is so much quality there and the football understanding around me is brilliant.”

The forward has spent most of his career in the EFL and he admits that the quality of the National League has surprised him a little bit.

He said: “I had not seen many games at this level and even coming in and training it was a bit of a shock to me how good the level was to be honest. That is no disrespect to the lads but having dropped down two leagues that wasn’t something that I was necessarily expecting. In the two games we have had there has been some real quality, really high paced, end-to-end games. It is not necessarily something that has shocked me all round but the quality of the individuals and some of the bits of play in certain games has been really impressive.”

Next up for Chesterfield is a trip to part-time Oxford City on their plastic pitch, which will be a first for Grigg in a professional game.