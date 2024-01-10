News you can trust since 1855
Tom Naylor scored Chesterfield's second goal against Gateshead. Picture: Tina Jenner.Tom Naylor scored Chesterfield's second goal against Gateshead. Picture: Tina Jenner.
'Your defence is terrified!' - our Chesterfield player ratings as Will Grigg scores hat-trick against Gateshead

Chesterfield hammered Gateshead 5-0 as Will Grigg bagged a hat-trick to send the Spireites nine points clear at the top of the National League.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Jan 2024, 23:55 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 23:56 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

His seventh clean sheet of the season. He won't have to wash his kit! Apart from a couple of bits that he had to mop up at the back, he had little to do.

1. Harry Tyrer 7

His seventh clean sheet of the season. He won't have to wash his kit! Apart from a couple of bits that he had to mop up at the back, he had little to do. Photo: Tina Jenner

Great assist for the second goal as his pass cut open Gateshead. It was great vision and well-weighted. Not many other right-backs in the division could have played it.

2. Jeff King 7

Great assist for the second goal as his pass cut open Gateshead. It was great vision and well-weighted. Not many other right-backs in the division could have played it. Photo: Tina Jenner

His first start in more than two months after injury. It was also his first since signing his new contract. He looks a different animal physically this season and he showed what great attributes he has. Cheeky assist - albeit a bit fortunate - for the first goal.

3. Tyrone Williams 8

His first start in more than two months after injury. It was also his first since signing his new contract. He looks a different animal physically this season and he showed what great attributes he has. Cheeky assist - albeit a bit fortunate - for the first goal. Photo: Tina Jenner

Moved across to left centre-back in Freckleton's absence and he slotted in with no problems.

4. Ash Palmer 7

Moved across to left centre-back in Freckleton's absence and he slotted in with no problems. Photo: Tina Jenner

