Chesterfield hammered Gateshead 5-0 as Will Grigg bagged a hat-trick to send the Spireites nine points clear at the top of the National League.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 7
His seventh clean sheet of the season. He won't have to wash his kit! Apart from a couple of bits that he had to mop up at the back, he had little to do. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King 7
Great assist for the second goal as his pass cut open Gateshead. It was great vision and well-weighted. Not many other right-backs in the division could have played it. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams 8
His first start in more than two months after injury. It was also his first since signing his new contract. He looks a different animal physically this season and he showed what great attributes he has. Cheeky assist - albeit a bit fortunate - for the first goal. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Ash Palmer 7
Moved across to left centre-back in Freckleton's absence and he slotted in with no problems. Photo: Tina Jenner