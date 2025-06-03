Young striker to be part of Chesterfield's first-team squad next season

Youngster Gunner Elliott is going to be part of Chesterfield’s first-team squad next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-year-old became the Spireites’ second-youngest player in history when he made his senior debut off the bench against Fleetwood Town in December when they were ravaged by injuries. He was also included in the squad in the next game against Bradford City.

The striker, who scored 14 goals in the academy this season and turns 17 next month, has been called-up to Malta’s provisional 35-man squad for their World Cup qualifiers this month and is currently out there training with the first-team now ahead of two friendlies against San Marino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott, who was scouted by the Blues’ academy staff playing in a schools competition in Buxton last year, will make the next step in his career when he trains alongside Chesterfield’s senior pros next season, with fellow youths Ashton Rinaldo, Liam Jessop and Connor Cook.

Gunner Elliott.

The club see Elliott as one for the future and they want to develop him further by testing him against their own seniors on a daily basis.

Town returned to a more traditional academy model this season after returning to the EFL and they will be hoping that they reap the rewards of that in the coming years.