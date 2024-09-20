Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kane Drummond is set to lead the line against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

The 23-year-old joined Chesterfield on a free transfer in the summer after impressing for Macclesfield.

The forward has started both EFL Trophy games against Manchester City under-21s and Lincoln City but he is yet to start in the league.

Drummond came on just before half-time against Port Vale last weekend after Will Grigg hobbled off. With Grigg likely to be out for the short-term, and with Paddy Madden available but not ready to start, the former Liverpool youngster is set to get the nod from the beginning against the Robins.

Kane Drummond.

Cook said: “Kane Drummond’s emergence in the club has been a good one. He has come in fighting for a chance and an opportunity. Out of all bad things come good and Kane will get that opportunity tomorrow. I am very confident Kane won’t let anyone down, that is for sure.

"Like when James Berry initially came into the club, and younger lads in general, they are very much learning what we are about and we are learning what he is about.

"Kane has been with us a very short time, he has had glimpses and bits, but I am sure our supporters will see a very committed young man tomorrow. He really wants to do well and I am looking forward to seeing Kane play.”

Madden and Ryan Colclough are available for selection this weekend, as is Darren Oldaker, who returns from suspension.

Next opponents Cheltenham have won two and lost four so far, including being defeated in all three of their away games. The Robins, managed by Michael Flynn, were relegated from League One last season and have had a summer rebuild with 19 new players arriving.