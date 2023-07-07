Young striker leaves Chesterfield for Watford
The 18-year-old striker scored 51 goals during the 2021/2022 campaign, playing for the under-17s and under-19s.
His performances and goals earned him a chance to train with the Spireites’ first-team.
Unsurprisingly, his record in front of goal attracted attention, and he went on trial at the Hornets earlier this year.
Unfortunately, there wasn’t much Chesterfield could do because he had not yet signed a pro deal with them, so he was free to leave.
He has now signed a one-year deal with the Championship club, with the option for a second year.
“Humbled and grateful to have signed my first professional contract with Watford,” Torres posted on Twitter.
“This wouldn’t have happened without the endless support of my family.”
The Spireites added: “Congratulations to 2021/22 Academy Player of the Year Laken Torres on signing his first professional contract with Watford.”