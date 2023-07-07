News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Young striker leaves Chesterfield for Watford

Chesterfield’s 2022 Academy Player of the Year, Laken Torres, has signed a professional contract with Watford.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:34 BST

The 18-year-old striker scored 51 goals during the 2021/2022 campaign, playing for the under-17s and under-19s.

His performances and goals earned him a chance to train with the Spireites’ first-team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly, his record in front of goal attracted attention, and he went on trial at the Hornets earlier this year.

Laken Torres won Chesterfield's Academy Player of the Year in 2022.Laken Torres won Chesterfield's Academy Player of the Year in 2022.
Laken Torres won Chesterfield's Academy Player of the Year in 2022.
Most Popular

Unfortunately, there wasn’t much Chesterfield could do because he had not yet signed a pro deal with them, so he was free to leave.

He has now signed a one-year deal with the Championship club, with the option for a second year.

“Humbled and grateful to have signed my first professional contract with Watford,” Torres posted on Twitter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This wouldn’t have happened without the endless support of my family.”

The Spireites added: “Congratulations to 2021/22 Academy Player of the Year Laken Torres on signing his first professional contract with Watford.”

Related topics:WatfordChesterfieldSpireitesHornetsTwitter