Jenson Metcalfe. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

A return to Chesterfield for Jenson Metcalfe is not totally out of the question, we understand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old spent last season at the Spireites on loan from Everton, making 32 appearances in total, helping them reach the play-offs.

The central midfielder made a positive impression, particularly in the second-half of the campaign after missing three months with a foot injury, scoring his first goal in senior football in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Bradford City. He started all of the last 12 league games and the two play-off clashes against Walsall as the Blues surged into the top seven, with Metcalfe receiving plenty of plaudits along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central midfield is an area Town are looking to strengthen this summer after the departures of Darren Oldaker and Ollie Banks and we understand a return to the Spireites for Metcalfe is not unrealistic. He is under contract at the Toffees for another year until June 2026 so it remains to be seen whether it would be another loan or a permanent move.

The youngster has been at Everton since he was five and has worked his way up the ranks. He has already shown a lot of resilience in his career, overcoming an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury in 2022. He signed his first professional contract in 2021 which was for three years but just 12 months later he was rewarded with a new four-year contract.

Posting on social media at the end of the season, Metcalfe said: “From the staff, to the players, the fans and everyone involved at Chesterfield FC, thank you! There have been ups and downs like always in football but I’ve learnt a lot. I wish everyone at the club nothing but the best moving forward.”