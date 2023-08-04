That’s according to coach Danny Webb, who said he was keen for the Spireites to sign another keeper to increase competition.

Tyrer, 21, is on a season-long loan from Everton and Webb thinks having Boot pushing him will only make him better.

He told the DT: “Harry has been excellent and Everton think very highly of him. He is such a humble young man with a great future ahead of him.

Ryan Boot has signed for Chesterfield. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“I like the fact he had a year in the National League North last season with Chester, a big club for that level, so he was used to expectation, he was used to balls coming in the box, he was used to playing at stadiums on a Tuesday night when the pitches and the weather weren’t great.

“I like the fact he is from a big club in Everton and he has had that grounding of non-league.

“He has been very good for any player but it is good to be pushed.”

Boot, 28, opted against signing a new contract at Solihull Moors and instead join the Blues on a one-year deal after impressing on trial.

There was competition for his signature but Chesterfield are delighted with his arrival and the goalkeeping department is probably the strongest it has been for some time.

“Ryan, for me, has been one of the best National League goalies over the last few years. He has been consistent,” Webb said.

“I think he had a lot of takers this summer but he wants to be a part of what we are doing here, which is great for us to know.

“I have seen the goalies in training and they really support each other but, at the same time, they want to be the number one. Booty will be breathing down Harry’s neck.

“Whether we choose to go with a goalie on the bench or not I don’t know, it is something we will decide today but even if we don’t Harry knows he has got an experienced goalie ready to take his place if it comes to that.”

Many fans were wondering whether Boot would be willing to sign for the Spireites as a number two but Webb believes Boot will back himself to take his opportunity when it comes.