Ryley D’Sena started both trophy games against Southport and Welling United this season and got good reviews in both fixtures.

The 20-year-old has also had some experience of first-team men’s football at Stocksbridge Park Steels in the Northern Premier League East Division.

The Aussie centre-back’s CV also includes spells at Larne and Bangor in Northern Ireland.

Ryley D'Sena.

Bradford Park Avenue, of the Northern Premier League, whose manager is former Spireite Danny Whitaker, say the defender has now signed for them until the end of the season after leaving Chesterfield by ‘mutual agreement.’

D’Sena was named on the bench for Park Avenue’s 2-0 away win at Workington on Saturday, a result that leaves them fourth from bottom and four points from safety.