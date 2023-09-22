Young Chesterfield midfielder joins National League club on loan
The summer signing from Alfreton Town, who is yet to make an appearance this season, has joined Kidderminster Harriers for a month.
Kiddy, who won promotion to the National League last season, are third from bottom after recording just one win in their first 10 games.
The loan move will give Hobson an opportunity to get some minutes at this level for the first time.
Hobson was Chesterfield’s first summer signing, penning a two-year deal, after scoring seven goals in 46 appearances to help the Reds make the play-offs last season.
He is eligible to make his Kidderminster debut away at Eastleigh on Saturday.
The attacking midfielder is the second player to be loaned out by the Spireites, after Laurence Maguire’s move to Crawley Town last month.