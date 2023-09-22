News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Young Chesterfield midfielder joins National League club on loan

Young Chesterfield midfielder Bailey Hobson has gone out on loan.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 14:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The summer signing from Alfreton Town, who is yet to make an appearance this season, has joined Kidderminster Harriers for a month.

Kiddy, who won promotion to the National League last season, are third from bottom after recording just one win in their first 10 games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The loan move will give Hobson an opportunity to get some minutes at this level for the first time.

Bailey Hobson.Bailey Hobson.
Bailey Hobson.
Most Popular

Hobson was Chesterfield’s first summer signing, penning a two-year deal, after scoring seven goals in 46 appearances to help the Reds make the play-offs last season.

He is eligible to make his Kidderminster debut away at Eastleigh on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder is the second player to be loaned out by the Spireites, after Laurence Maguire’s move to Crawley Town last month.

'Could be given his chance' - Chesterfield predicted line-up for visit of Wealdstone

Related topics:ChesterfieldNational LeagueSpireitesCrawley Town