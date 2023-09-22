Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The summer signing from Alfreton Town, who is yet to make an appearance this season, has joined Kidderminster Harriers for a month.

Kiddy, who won promotion to the National League last season, are third from bottom after recording just one win in their first 10 games.

The loan move will give Hobson an opportunity to get some minutes at this level for the first time.

Hobson was Chesterfield’s first summer signing, penning a two-year deal, after scoring seven goals in 46 appearances to help the Reds make the play-offs last season.

He is eligible to make his Kidderminster debut away at Eastleigh on Saturday.