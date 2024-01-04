Young Chesterfield forward joins National League North club on loan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The young striker has linked-up with the National League North strugglers for one month.

The 21-year-old joined the Spireites in the summer on a free transfer after being released by Ipswich Town. He was recommended by Kieron Dyer, who worked with him at the Tractor Boys. Curtis impressed on trial and earned himself a one-year contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward scored on his first start against Southport in the FA Trophy last month. But he has only been in three matchday squads in the league, making one appearance.

Harley Curtis. Picture: Tina Jenner.

King’s Lynn are fourth from bottom but are just one point from safety. Curtis could make his debut at home to Darlington on Saturday.