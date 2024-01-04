Young Chesterfield forward joins National League North club on loan
The young striker has linked-up with the National League North strugglers for one month.
The 21-year-old joined the Spireites in the summer on a free transfer after being released by Ipswich Town. He was recommended by Kieron Dyer, who worked with him at the Tractor Boys. Curtis impressed on trial and earned himself a one-year contract.
The forward scored on his first start against Southport in the FA Trophy last month. But he has only been in three matchday squads in the league, making one appearance.
King’s Lynn are fourth from bottom but are just one point from safety. Curtis could make his debut at home to Darlington on Saturday.
In other news, midfielder Bailey Hobson has extended his loan at Kidderminster Harriers for another month. The 21-year-old has played 17 times, scoring three goals, during his time at Aggborough. The Harriers are bottom of the National League.