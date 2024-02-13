Young Chesterfield defender to get experience at Northern Premier League club
Ryley D’Sena started both trophy games against Southport and Welling United this season and got good reviews in both fixtures.
The 20-year-old has also had some experience of first-team men’s football at Stocksbridge Park Steels in the Northern Premier League East Division.
The Aussie centre-back’s CV also includes spells at Larne and Bangor in Northern Ireland.
Bradford Park Avenue, of the Northern Premier League, whose manager is former Spireite Danny Whitaker, say the defender has now signed for them until the end of the season.
But we understand this is just for him to gain experience, that he will still play for Chesterfield’s under-23s until the end of the season and he is still on the club’s education programme until May.
D’Sena was named on the bench for Park Avenue’s 2-0 away win at Workington on Saturday, a result that leaves them fourth from bottom and four points from safety.
D’Sena’s next opportunity to make his debut will be against Ashton United this Saturday.