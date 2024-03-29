York City v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted Spireites line-up, odds and referee for National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
York City 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Our predicted line-up
Boot; King, Williams, Freckleton, Clements; Jones, Oldaker; Hobson, Banks, Berry; Quigley.
Subs: Palmer, Naylor, Mandeville, Jacobs, Curtis.
Spireites injury news
Will Grigg (hamstring) and Ryan Colclough (ankle) are definitely out.
Ryheem Sheckleford (calf) is a doubt but will be assessed.
But Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) is back and could feature.
York's top goalscorer
Is Dipo Akinyemi, who has 12 in 37 appearances in the league.
Lenell John-Lewis is next on nine.
Today's opponents
Are just two places and two points above the relegation zone.
They have won their last two, though.
York's home record
Is the fourth worst in the league.
They have only won four times on home soil, drawing nine and losing seven.
Another club record
Chesterfield still need one more win to make it a club record 13 away wins in a season.
Today' other National League fixtures
Boreham Wood v Dagenham & Redbridge
Dorking Wanderers v Bromley
Ebbsfleet United v Southend United
Gateshead v Rochdale
Hartlepool United v FC Halifax Town
Kidderminster Harriers v Altrincham
Maidenhead United v Aldershot Town
Oldham Athletic v AFC Fylde
Oxford City v Wealdstone
Solihull Moors v Barnet
Woking v Eastleigh
Match officials
Referee: Elliot Bell (has been refereeing in the National League North this season)
Assistant referee: Jamie Waters
Assistant referee: Stephen Rushworth
Fourth official: Ian Johnston
A look at the odds!
York: 9/5
Draw: 12/5
Chesterfield: 5/4
(Sky Bet)
Championes championes ole ole ole
Hello everyone and welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield head to York City on this Good Friday.
The Spireites celebrated winning the title last weekend so there's not much riding on this one from their point of view but the hosts are battling relegation.
Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know!