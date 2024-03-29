Live

York City v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted Spireites line-up, odds and referee for National League clash

Champions Chesterfield visit struggling York City today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
York City v Chesterfield - live updates.York City v Chesterfield - live updates.
York City v Chesterfield - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

York City 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

11:10 GMT

Our predicted line-up

Boot; King, Williams, Freckleton, Clements; Jones, Oldaker; Hobson, Banks, Berry; Quigley.

Subs: Palmer, Naylor, Mandeville, Jacobs, Curtis.

11:07 GMT

Spireites injury news

Will Grigg (hamstring) and Ryan Colclough (ankle) are definitely out.

Ryheem Sheckleford (calf) is a doubt but will be assessed.

But Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) is back and could feature.

08:51 GMT

York's top goalscorer

Is Dipo Akinyemi, who has 12 in 37 appearances in the league.

Lenell John-Lewis is next on nine.

08:50 GMT

Today's opponents

Are just two places and two points above the relegation zone.

They have won their last two, though.

08:49 GMT

York's home record

Is the fourth worst in the league.

They have only won four times on home soil, drawing nine and losing seven.

08:48 GMT

Another club record

Chesterfield still need one more win to make it a club record 13 away wins in a season.

08:47 GMT

Today' other National League fixtures

Boreham Wood v Dagenham & Redbridge

Dorking Wanderers v Bromley

Ebbsfleet United v Southend United

Gateshead v Rochdale

Hartlepool United v FC Halifax Town

Kidderminster Harriers v Altrincham

Maidenhead United v Aldershot Town

Oldham Athletic v AFC Fylde

Oxford City v Wealdstone

Solihull Moors v Barnet

Woking v Eastleigh

08:44 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Elliot Bell (has been refereeing in the National League North this season)

Assistant referee: Jamie Waters

Assistant referee: Stephen Rushworth

Fourth official: Ian Johnston

08:42 GMT

A look at the odds!

York: 9/5

Draw: 12/5

Chesterfield: 5/4

(Sky Bet)

08:41 GMT

Championes championes ole ole ole

Hello everyone and welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield head to York City on this Good Friday.

The Spireites celebrated winning the title last weekend so there's not much riding on this one from their point of view but the hosts are battling relegation.

Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know!

Related topics:York CitySpireitesNational League