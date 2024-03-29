York City v Chesterfield LIVE: Joe Quigley gives Spireites early lead in National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
York City 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Close!
Flying save from Watson to deny Dobra after Chesterfield kept alive the second-phase of a corner.
Down the other end, Grimes is forced to make a block following a counter.
This game has opened up now.
Close!
Berry drives forward down the left, cuts the ball back for Quigley, whose shot is deflected wide for a corner.
Great save!
Frrom Boot to deny Chadwick from close-range. Great reactions to keep that one out!
Back underway!
Ready to go for the second-half!
Blues in front at the break
Chesterfield are in front thanks to Quigley's early opener. He could have had another with a header.
Town had strong penalty shout for handball when Berry went through. He also had another good chance saved.
There was a long stoppage before HT with Latty-Fairweather being stretchered off after colliding with Banks in the air.
Hunt's free-kick
From 18 yards is down the throat of Boot, who holds it nicely.
Great chance!
For Berry, who burst through on goal just like he did earlier, but Watson stuck out a big hand to block his shot.
Back underway
Latty-Fairweather is finally stretchered off, both sets of supporters applaud, and Fishburn comes on for York in his place.
Long stoppage
Latty-Fairweather is still down and is yet to be stretchered off.
This doesn't look good at all.
Stoppage in play
York's Latty-Fairweather is down with a head injury after colliding with Banks. The stretcher is on.