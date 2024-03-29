Live

York City v Chesterfield LIVE: Joe Quigley gives Spireites early lead in National League clash

Champions Chesterfield visit struggling York City today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 15:11 GMT
York City v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)York City v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

York City 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:25 GMT

Close!

Flying save from Watson to deny Dobra after Chesterfield kept alive the second-phase of a corner.

Down the other end, Grimes is forced to make a block following a counter.

This game has opened up now.

16:23 GMT

Close!

Berry drives forward down the left, cuts the ball back for Quigley, whose shot is deflected wide for a corner.

16:19 GMT

Great save!

Frrom Boot to deny Chadwick from close-range. Great reactions to keep that one out!

16:16 GMT

Back underway!

Ready to go for the second-half!

16:03 GMT

Blues in front at the break

Chesterfield are in front thanks to Quigley's early opener. He could have had another with a header.

Town had strong penalty shout for handball when Berry went through. He also had another good chance saved.

There was a long stoppage before HT with Latty-Fairweather being stretchered off after colliding with Banks in the air.

16:00 GMT

Hunt's free-kick

From 18 yards is down the throat of Boot, who holds it nicely.

15:58 GMT

Great chance!

For Berry, who burst through on goal just like he did earlier, but Watson stuck out a big hand to block his shot.

15:57 GMT

Back underway

Latty-Fairweather is finally stretchered off, both sets of supporters applaud, and Fishburn comes on for York in his place.

15:54 GMT

Long stoppage

Latty-Fairweather is still down and is yet to be stretchered off.

This doesn't look good at all.

15:45 GMT

Stoppage in play

York's Latty-Fairweather is down with a head injury after colliding with Banks. The stretcher is on.

