Mikey Morton.

After Eastleigh sacked Lee Bradbury on Saturday, struggling York City have parted ways with Mikey Morton after today’s 3-1 home defeat to Rochdale.

He leaves with the Minstermen second from bottom, having made a winless start to the season, with just three points on the board from a possible 18.

With new owners and several new signings, York were fancied by some to make a play-off push.

Morton, who did a terrific job in helping to keep them up last season, has been offered another role within the club, though, which suggests they rate him highly.

In a statement, the club said: “York City FC has this evening parted company with first team manager Mikey Morton.

“The club has reluctantly taken the decision to relieve Mikey Morton of his duties.

“The club wishes to place on record its sincere thanks to Mikey for his work, passion, and commitment since joining the club in February.

“We wish Mikey every success in his future career, and he will always be welcome back at the LNER community stadium. The club see Mikey as an asset and have offered him a role internally so await his decision.

“The club will now begin the process of recruiting a new first team manager.