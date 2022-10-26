News you can trust since 1855
York City boss John Askey 'disappointed' they could not find winner against Chesterfield

York City manager John Askey was ‘disappointed’ that they did not beat Chesterfield in the end.

By Liam Norcliffe
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 9:04am

The hosts fell behind early on to a Jeff King free-kick but they equalised with 12 minutes remaining when substitute Mitch Hancox swept in Alex Whittle’s cross.

The Spireites had missed some good chances to double their lead but it was the Minstermen who could have won the game during injury-time but they were denied by some excellent saves by Ross Fitzsimons.

“I am disappointed we have not come away with three points,” Askey said.

York City managerJohn Askey.

"Towards the end I thought there was only one team that was going to win it.

"Chesterfield edged it in the first-half but the longer the game went on the stronger we got.

"When we went into the changing room at the end of the game it was not all smiles, we have lost two points, we can do better.”

The draw leaves Chesterfield in fourth and York in ninth.

"For 90 minutes we need to show the aggression that we showed in the second-half,” Askey added.

"When we are positive, as we showed when we score the goal, we look a really good team. It was a great goal that we scored.

"We need to be looking at the top end of the table, not what is behind us.”

