The newly-promoted Minsterman are 12th in the table and just six points off the play-offs. However, they have not won any of their last six games in all competitions.

Askey, who was appointed a year ago, led them to promotion from the National League North through the play-offs last season.

In a statement, York admitted that ‘many fans may be upset and confused by this decision.’

York City have parted company with manager John Askey.

But they said it was taken after a ‘number of discussions’ between the board and Askey in ‘recent weeks.’

The club say they aim to appoint a new manager by the end of the month.

York said in a statement: “Following a number of discussions between the board and John Askey in recent weeks, York City Football Club has today decided to part company by ending his contract of employment.

“Given John’s popularity and his incredible success last season, we understand that many fans may be upset and confused by this decision. However, after taking numerous factors into consideration the board are confident that it is in the best interests of the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recruitment of a new manager will commence immediately, and we aim to make an appointment by the end of the month. An interim manager will be appointed from within the club’s existing staff, with a further announcement due shortly.