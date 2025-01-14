He is a 7/1 shot with BonusCodeBets to become the new Wycombe manager after Matt Bloomfield left the role to become Luton Town’s new manager.
Page, who has been linked with a number of vacant EFL jobs including Northampton and Fleetwood in recent months, ended his illustrious playing career with a final spell at Spireites between 2008 and 2011.
He then went on make a name for himself in management by guiding Wales to the 2022 World Cup, their first appearance on the big stage since 1958.
Wycombe are currently second in League One having been up there all season.
