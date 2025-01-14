Former Chesterfield defender Rob Page is now a 7/1 to become the new manager of Wycombe Wanderers.Former Chesterfield defender Rob Page is now a 7/1 to become the new manager of Wycombe Wanderers.
Wycombe Wanderers manager odds: Former Chesterfield defender, Walsall and Crewe Alexandra managers and former Blackpool boss touted for Adams Park hotseat

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 14th Jan 2025, 14:55 GMT
Former Spireites defender Rob Page continues to be touted by the bookies for a return to management.

He is a 7/1 shot with BonusCodeBets to become the new Wycombe manager after Matt Bloomfield left the role to become Luton Town’s new manager.

Page, who has been linked with a number of vacant EFL jobs including Northampton and Fleetwood in recent months, ended his illustrious playing career with a final spell at Spireites between 2008 and 2011.

He then went on make a name for himself in management by guiding Wales to the 2022 World Cup, their first appearance on the big stage since 1958.

Wycombe are currently second in League One having been up there all season.

