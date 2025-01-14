He is a 7/1 shot with BonusCodeBets to become the new Wycombe manager after Matt Bloomfield left the role to become Luton Town’s new manager.

Page, who has been linked with a number of vacant EFL jobs including Northampton and Fleetwood in recent months, ended his illustrious playing career with a final spell at Spireites between 2008 and 2011.

He then went on make a name for himself in management by guiding Wales to the 2022 World Cup, their first appearance on the big stage since 1958.