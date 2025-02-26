Wycombe Wanderers manager Mike Dodds has explained why James Berry has not played yet following his move from Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger departed the Spireites for the League One high-flyers for a six-figure fee with add-ons in the January transfer window. The 24-year-old helped the Blues win the National League title last season and his 10 goals this campaign caught the attention of the Chairboys, who are second in the table.

Berry had a tight hamstring in his final weeks at Town so it was no surprise to see him not included in Wycombe’s squads early on but many Chesterfield fans have been wondering why he has not been involved by now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wycombe were searching for a new manager after Matt Bloomfield left for Luton Town and the Chairboys have since appointed former Sunderland coach Dodds as the man to finish the job and get them promoted to the Championship.

James Berry. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Offering an explanation as to why Berry has not made his debut yet, Dodds told the Bucks Free Press: “He's not injured. We’ve got a luxury of players available to us and he’s come into a football club that is not struggling or is in midtable. He’s come into a team fighting for promotion and it’s not just him. You’ve got the likes of Adam Reach, Anders [Hagelskjær] and Magnus [Westergaard] so it's not just James Berry, but I can understand it's frustrating for the boys but it is what it is. It is one of the biggest headaches I’ve got and the boys just need to roll their sleeves up and be better than the players in front of them.”