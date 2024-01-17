Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Berry came off the bench to play a wonderful one-two with Ollie Banks before finding the far corner with a delightful curling finish to nick the three points against his old club.

The winger signed from Macclesfield in August and he was honest enough to admit that he found it tough at the beginning.

He said: "I remember coming in and in the first three or four weeks I really struggled to get to grips with training because it was really difficult. I remember the conversation with my dad, I rang him, it wasn’t like in panic, I just said ‘this training is tough, dad, it is hard.

James Berry curled in Chesterfield's winner against Altrincham. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"I have come from part-time football and that training was hard as well but this is relentless. It is really tough. The standards are tough. You felt like you were going getting close to a player and you weren’t. It has taken a bit of time to get used to. But I feel that is why we are doing so well.

"I see some things in training and I am like ‘wow’. We are always testing each other and working each other hard. There is no stone left unturned. We have everything nailed down and that is credit to the staff who put the sessions on and us as lads want to do every training session properly. It is great to be a part of and I am so happy to be here. I have loved every minute of it so far. I think we take the intensity of training and professionalism and the standards we drive into games."

And his winner could be traced back to doing extra work on the training ground.

He said: “I would say that, when I open up like that, it is one of my favourite finishes. I just used the man to bend it around the keeper. I work on it with Gaz (Gary Roberts) all the time in training. After every session we do 15 minutes and he is always happy to help me.”

At just 23, Berry looks up to the senior pros in the squad and is always trying to get information from them to improve his game.

He said: "I am always asking questions, I am a young lad and I like to pick the brains of the lads who have played at a higher level than me. We have got a lot of experience running through the squad and the backroom staff so I am always asking questions. They are always there to help you. You never feel scared to ask and they always give good answers.”

With Ryan Colclough out injured for at least a couple of weeks, Berry is hoping to get some minutes under his belt.

He told the DT: "Ryan is a top player. I would say we are pretty similar. I have known him since he was at Wigan. He is a great lad. He is the type of player, as a winger, that I like watching. He runs at people and people off their seats. I try to take stuff out of his game. It is sad for everyone that he is out but I am definitely hoping I can get more minutes in the side.”

Berry never played a game for Altrincham but he spoke highly of manager Phil Parkinson for helping him get back into football after thinking he was going to walk away from the sport.