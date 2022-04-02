The Mariners came from a goal down to secure a deserved three points at the Technique Stadium, which included two excellent strikes from John McAtee and Gavan Holohan.

"I thought we played very well today,” Hurst told Grimsby Live.

“Beforehand, we came with the intention to win the game. We don't go into games trying to get a draw.

"At 4-1, if you'd given me that before the game, everyone would have been delighted.

"They (Chesterfield) had spells, you don't have it your own way. At the same time, we were worthy winners. We looked a threat, we played good football and should have scored an excellent team goal when we missed from so close.Although it was very early you think 'is it going to be one of those days'.

"John (McAtee) then strikes, he's shot a lot from distance recently and hasn't gone close but when you see them go in you don't want to discourage it.

"Gav, to get his first goal, we brought him in to score goals which he's done at this level. It probably topped John's in fairness and gave us the advantage.”

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst.

He added: "We scored some good goals and if that doesn't give the players confidence, I don't know what will. This week in training they have been excellent and that includes the ones that weren't on the bench.