The Spireites travel to The Hawthorns on Tuesday night aiming to book their place in the fourth round for the first time in eight years.

The midweek clash will be Town’s first match in 10 days since the 3-3 draw against the Baggies at the Technique.

While Chesterfield’s players had Saturday off, West Brom came from two goals down to win 3-2 at Luton Town and they face league leaders Burnley on Friday night. However, Carlos Corberan is likely to name a much-changed line-up once again for the visit of Paul Cook’s men.

Chesterfield take on West Brom in the FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday night. Picture: Tina Jenner.

With the Blues having as many as four games in hand on some teams in the National League, some fans questioned whether they should have arranged a fixture for last Saturday. But, as coach Danny Webb explains, they did try to but it did not quite work out.

“I think we talked about flipping the Wealdstone one to Saturday but the forecast was bad,” he told the DT.

"We also mentioned about flipping it to here, so we would have been at home, but I don’t think they were too keen on doing that.

"In the end, you can’t mess with fate too much, it is a case of what will be will be with games and rearrangements.

"We gave the lads Saturday off and we were in yesterday and in today for a two-day build-up leading up to a massive game at West Brom.

"In my opinion, it worked out well, especially leading into this massive game on Tuesday.”

While the players had Saturday off, Webb went to watch Scunthorpe United v Woking, with the Cards winning 2-0 and leapfrogging Chesterfield into third.

"You look at the table afterwards and we have got four (games in hand) on them (Woking) but you have got to win them,” Webb said.

"There are two different opinions, some people would rather have the points in the bag. For me, when you have got four games on someone who is only three points ahead of you, you probably are in a better position.

"We have got a good squad and we can rotate players if need be.

