Spireites supporters will no doubt be keeping an eye on the score between Woking and Bromley tonight, with the winner visiting the Technique this weekend.

Woking finished fourth, just one place and two points behind Town, but many people have been discussing whether they might be a more suitable opponent than seventh-placed Bromley.

In terms of head-to-head in the regular campaign, the Blues have beaten both and lost to both. They edged out Bromley 3-2 at home in October but lost 2-0 away just over a week ago. Paul Cook’s men were well-beaten by Woking in Derbyshire in February, losing 3-1, but got revenge by winning 1-0 away just a month later.

Chesterfield will face either Woking or Bromley in the play-off semi-final on Sunday. Picture: Ellie Hoad/Every Second Media.

Unsurprisingly, both the Cardinals and the Ravens have good away records. Woking have the third best in the league, behind only Notts County and Wrexham, with 13 wins, three draws and seven defeats. While Bromley have the sixth best, with nine wins, seven draws and seven losses.

But Chesterfield can take belief from the fact they have the third best home record, with 15 wins, two draws and six defeats.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe ran a poll on his Twitter account for 24 hours and out of 831 votes, 55.8% said they would rather play Woking, with 44.2% opting for Bromley.

@lukecfc5 said: “Both will be about the same I think. I would say Bromley seem to always have a way of turning the atmosphere at the Technique but with it being a play off semi final and probably a sell out I doubt that trick will work.”

@CfcCrookes wrote: “Bromley will just kick us off the park.”

@RobCFC88 posted: “Woking will come and at least play a little bit of football, which gives us the space to play, we don't do well against kick and run and teams that just sit in with 11 behind ball.”

@longestplague said: “Either, I just hope we take our chances early on and it doesn't turn out to be one of those games where we're punished for not scoring while on top, then the time wasting begins.”