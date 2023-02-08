The Cards led 3-0 at the break, eventually winning 3-1, to keep hold of third place in the National League.

The visitors pressed the Spireites into making individual mistakes and they took full advantage.

“That is the best we have played, in the first-half,” he said. “Maybe in terms of the way I like to play, it would be right up there in my experience as a football manager in implementation in a big game, around style and doing what we say we do. I thought it was a wonderful first-half performance. They were absolutely relentless in their turnover the ball high up the pitch.

Darren Sarll.

“Chesterfield are a really good side and we had no right to come here and have it any other way apart from being very competitive.

“We have come here and tried to be aggressive as we are, wherever we are, and tonight it has gone our way.”

Sarll also said that they showed another side to their game in the second-half as they stood firm despite Liam Mandeville pulling a goal back on 49 minutes.

He added: “We saw the quality of the player in the first-half, and you saw the quality of the person in the second-half.

“We should enjoy beating Chesterfield, we are Woking, Woking.